Ernakulam junction railway station redevelopment moving at a steady pace

November 30, 2023 02:26 am | Updated 02:26 am IST - KOCHI

The redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction railway station is progressing at a steady pace, according to the Southern Railway.

The aim is to modernise it with futuristic designs and infrastructure and to provide the best facilities to passengers. Some of the recent works done include shifting of booking counter, reservation counters, entrance, and enquiry to new locations, diversion of traffic from the main entrance to the new entrance near the area manager’s office, and diversion of parking to new locations to facilitate piling for west terminal building, according to an official communication.

The works in progress include demolition of the existing station building, piling for west and east terminal buildings, brick work at the office building, and pile chipping for the multi-level car parking facility.

The completed works include test pile concreting for service building, multi-level car parking, west terminal, skywalk, east terminal, and other railway offices. Topographical survey, soil exploration, and drone survey have also been completed.

The demolition of staff quarters has been completed and alternate accommodation provided to residents. The work on redeveloping the station was sanctioned to a company at a cost of ₹299.9 crore on July 13, 2022. It is expected to be completed by August 31, 2025. The two new terminals will have ticketing area, waiting lounges, commercial area, various railway offices, skywalk, and concourses.

