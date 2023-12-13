Ernakulam Jn.-Vallathol Nagar rail corridor to have automatic-signal system by 2026

December 13, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Southern Railway has invited tenders to install automatic signal system in the 102-km Ernakulam Junction-Vallathol Nagar rail corridor, in view of the double-track corridor struggling to cater for trains that converge at Ernakulam from the double-line track through Kottayam and the largely single-line track through Alappuzha.

The project that is estimated to cost ₹145 crore ought to be completed in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract mode, in 750 days. With January 19 being set as the last date to invite tenders, the ground-level work is expected to begin in this portion that is considered the busiest in Kerala, in the first quarter of 2024.

Track capacity

The new signal system will help improve the capacity of the existing tracks by approximately three times. This is because trains will be able to operate one after the other when automatic signals are installed every kilometre as compared to the present absolute-block-signalling system where the subsequent train has to wait for signal at the station, till the one that went in front reached the next station located approximately 7 km away. Once ready, the automatic signal system would enable at least three trains to operate in the section between two stations in the place of the sole train that could operate now, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their speed will, however, be much the same — the average speed being 50 kmph in the 102-km corridor where the maximum permissible speed is 80 kmph. This is a time-tested signal system that was adopted decades ago in suburban-train corridors that Mumbai and Chennai boast of. It will also lessen the time that trains have to wait for the signal at platforms and also do away with the practice of trains having to be detained in the outer of stations for want of vacant platforms.

MEMU trains

Put short, the upgrading of signals in two years will help introduce more trains in the critical corridor, even as rest of the infrastructure, including tracks, remaining the same. This would help launch, among others, short-distance trains like MEMU rakes that link neighbouring districts, the sources added.

Passenger associations in central Kerala have for long been demanding more MEMU services linking Ernakulam with Shoranur and also with Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Kayamkulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.