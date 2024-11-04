ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam GH authorities give clean chit for orthopaedic surgeon

Published - November 04, 2024 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Superintendent of the hospital rejects a claim aired by a television news channel that orthopaedic surgeon Rajesh, who was transferred to the taluk hospital at Thripunithura three months ago, had performed surgery at the GH

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) authorities have given a clean chit to an orthopaedic surgeon of Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura, who had faced allegations of performing surgical procedures at the GH in violation of norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Shahir Shah, superintendent of the hospital, submitted a preliminary report to the District Medical Officer, rejecting a claim aired by a television news channel that orthopaedic surgeon Rajesh, who was transferred to the taluk hospital at Thripunithura three months ago, had performed surgery at the GH.

The superintendent said that the doctor had not performed any surgeries in the operation theatre and had entered the facility to meet and interact with his former colleagues. He added that the doctor’s wife also works at the GH.

In response to allegations that the doctor had collected money from patients for performing surgeries, the authorities said that it was up to the police to probe such complaints.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US