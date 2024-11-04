Ernakulam GH authorities give clean chit for orthopaedic surgeon

The Ernakulam General Hospital (GH) authorities have given a clean chit to an orthopaedic surgeon of Government Taluk Hospital, Thripunithura, who had faced allegations of performing surgical procedures at the GH in violation of norms.

Dr. Shahir Shah, superintendent of the hospital, submitted a preliminary report to the District Medical Officer, rejecting a claim aired by a television news channel that orthopaedic surgeon Rajesh, who was transferred to the taluk hospital at Thripunithura three months ago, had performed surgery at the GH.

The superintendent said that the doctor had not performed any surgeries in the operation theatre and had entered the facility to meet and interact with his former colleagues. He added that the doctor’s wife also works at the GH.

In response to allegations that the doctor had collected money from patients for performing surgeries, the authorities said that it was up to the police to probe such complaints.