Ernakulam educational sub-district maintains winning streak at School Kalolsavam

November 23, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam educational sub-district continued its lead in the overall point tally at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Wednesday.

It won a total of 575 points to lead the table followed by Muvattupuzha educational sub-district in the second place (510) when the results were compiled around 9.30 p.m. Aluva educational sub-district was in the third position with 493 points.

In the HSS general category, Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading with 244 points. Muvattupuzha was in the second place with 220 points followed by Aluva (212). Ernakulam topped the high school category with 220 points followed by Muvattupuzha (200) and North Paravur (192). Ernakulam was leading the UP general category with 111 points followed by Perumbavoor (108) and Vypeen (99).

In the school-level point tally, St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, was leading with 176 points followed by Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, Vypeen, in the second place (153) and St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha, in the third position (130).

The number of appeals against the evaluation done by judges in various events went up from 20 on Tuesday to 49 on Wednesday. Of them, three were against the evaluation done in Kuchipudi competition.

The fest, held at 15 venues, witnessed a mix of emotions and individual achievements on the third day. Tempers ran high at Holy King’s parish hall, which was the venue of mime competition in the higher secondary category. Poor audio facilities, which had marred the otherwise excellent performances in the drama competition held in the high school category on Tuesday, continued on Wednesday. The loss of audio midway during a performance led to protests by accompanying teachers and parents. The snag was rectified later.