Ernakulam DTPC to resume tourist bus service

October 05, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is gearing up to resume operation of its AC tourist bus from November, this time to ferry guests on day tours to locales such as Malayatoor, Cherai, Munambam, Bhootathankettu, Athirapilly, Ezhattumukhmam, Fort Kochi, and Mattancherry.

The tariff will be finalised shortly. The bus service is being resumed based on a decision taken by the DTPC’s executive committee. The bus comes fitted with push-back seats, a refrigerator, coffee maker, audio and video systems, wireless microphone, and a fire extinguisher.

The 24-seat bus had been handed over to the agency by the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), but it was idling at the Durbar Hall Ground here since February 2002 following an audit objection to handing it over to a private firm for operation. This gave rise to concerns of the bus suffering damage due to constant idling. On their part, the private operator reportedly gave only a month’s rent, citing fall in demand for travel during the pandemic.

“The bus will be repaired and readied for use this month, following which it will resume trips from November, coinciding with the peak tourist season. Its insurance and fitness certificates must be renewed and its G-Form [option not to operate a bus for a period to avoid paying tax] vacated. The DTPC would directly operate the bus,” informed sources said.

The bus was procured using Kerala Tourism funds to provide people an affordable and reliable mode to check out tourist destinations.