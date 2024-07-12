GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ernakulam district consumer panel asks firm to pay compensation for deficiencies in installing solar system

Published - July 12, 2024 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked a firm involved in solar system installation to pay a compensation of ₹8.45 lakh to an Ernakulam native for alleged deficiencies in service.

A banking professional, the complainant said that Saffron Sun Energy at Manjummel had offered him a 25-year on-site replacement guarantee for solar panels and 10-year guarantee for batteries. The agreement was signed on February 27, 2021 for supply, installation and commissioning of the solar system within a month.

The complainant said he had paid ₹7.5 lakh between February and March 2021. Despite receiving the payment, the firm failed to complete the installation or commission the project. There were deficiencies in work including use of low-quality materials and lack of guarantees for panels, he alleged.

A report by an expert appointed by the commission submitted a report citing several critical deficiencies in the solar project. The order issued by the panel said the report substantiated the complainant’s claims.

However, the management of the firm rejected the allegations, pointing out that the initial invoice for ₹7.73 lakh was for a basic set-up, and a second invoice was issued after the complainant had requested additional work. They claimed that almost all works were completed, and they had used high-quality materials.

The commission said in its order that the firm should refund ₹7.55 lakh to the complainant and ₹75,000 as compensation for monetary loss and mental agony suffered by him. An additional ₹15,000 should be paid as cost towards the legal proceedings.

