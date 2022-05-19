Ernakulam District Congress Committee general secretary joins Left camp

Difference of opinion with Congress over byelection candidate selection

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) received a shot in the arm on Thursday when M.B. Muraleedharan, general secretary of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) and three-time councillor representing Vennala and Padivattom in the Kochi Corporation, severed ties with the Congress and announced that he would work for the victory of the Left front candidate in the Thrikkakara byelection.

Mr. Muraleedharan had earlier voiced his difference of opinion with the Congress leadership over the way candidate selection was done for the byelection. “There was no consultation or discussion. The announcement was made on the eve of a meeting scheduled at the DCC to discuss the candidature,” he told The Hindu.

The Congress leadership, especially Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, demonstrated an undemocratic approach, he alleged.

Mr. Muraleedharan said he had in the past opposed within party forums the candidature of P.T. Thomas as well from Thrikkakara, as there was no need to replace the then sitting legislator Benny Behanan. Despite that, he worked for the party candidate’s victory and shared a bond with the late Thomas and his family. But the late legislator wasn’t even available in the constituency, he said, adding that more Congress workers would join the Left in the coming days.

Responding to the development, Mr. Satheesan said that Mr. Muraleedharan had worked for the Congress until the other day. “When Oommen Chandy was here the day before, he went and met him. It seems a middleman took him to the Left camp. In hindsight, he was responsible for the UDF losing five divisions in the city Corporation,” said Mr. Satheesan.