ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam district administration seeks steps for disaster mitigation

February 27, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has called upon the departments concerned to be ready for disaster mitigation in the event of an emergency.

He was addressing a tabletop meeting as a prelude to the proposed chemical mock drill to be organised under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting discussed the responsibilities of various departments, including the police, Fire and Rescue Services and Health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, a delegation led by Deputy Collector (DDMA) V.A. Abbas visited the site of the proposed drill. The drill will be held near the Kochi Refineries on Wednesday at 2 p.m. An emergency siren will be sounded on the day. Officials asked the public not to turn panic on hearing it.

The district is considered home to 20 major accident hazard units, including oil and petroleum storage installations, liquefied petroleum gas bottling plants, refineries, petrochemical units, and liquefied natural gas installations. The possibility of chemicals getting leaked in large quantities from these industries remains very high. Industry-based drills are being organised to ensure the safety of employees and society in the event of an emergency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US