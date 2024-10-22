Ernakulam declared first fully digital literate district in Kerala

Ernakulam was declared the first fully digital literate district in Kerala on Tuesday. The announcement was made by district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan, who is also the chairman of the Digi Keralam project.

The declaration was made at a meeting chaired by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh. The project that is being spearheaded by the Local Self Government department is being implemented with the help of various local bodies.

Abdulla Maulavi, 99, of Ashamannur grama panchayat was declared as the oldest person in the district having digital literacy.