Ernakulam COVID-19 test positivity rate down again

Staff Reporter

23 May 2021 16:49 IST

Mobile testing teams will be deployed in areas with a high TPR.

Ernakulam had hit a test positivity rate (TPR) of 35% once, but the figure has been brought down to around 24% now, and the aim is to bring it down to 10% soon, said P. Rajeev, MLA representing Kalamassery and Minister for Industries and Law.

The fatality rate in the district is 0.2%, which is less than the State average of 0.4% and the national average of 1.8%, Mr. Rajeev said.

While 17 panchayats had, till recently, been reporting a high test positivity rate, only one panchayat has a TPR over 50% now, he said. Mobile testing teams will be deployed in areas with a high TPR. The lockdown has helped control the spread of the disease, but strict restrictions will have to continue in areas that are recording a TPR of over 25%, he added. Most panchayats have already readied local-level care centres. Private hospitals have been cooperating with the administration and are providing beds with oxygen supply and ventilators. There are no issues with oxygen supply in the district, he said.

Mr. Rajeev held a meeting with District Collector S. Suhas and health officials to assess the district's COVID situation. He had also visited the Government Medical College Hospital and the COVID hospital on the BPCL refinery campus.

The administration was reluctant to name the panchayat with a TPR over 50%.