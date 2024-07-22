Ernakulam consumer panel orders company to pay compensation for installing faulty rooftop solar system

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a company to pay a customer ₹8.45 lakh, including a refund and compensation, on charge of installing a faulty solar system.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Peter James, Palarivattom, against Saffron Sun Energy, Manjummal.

According to the petition, the opposite parties conducted an energy consumption study between 15th and 17th February, 2021, and then issued a final proposal for ₹7.73 lakh on 27th February, 2021. Subsequently, an agreement was signed for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the solar system within one month.

The petitioner paid ₹7.50 lakh between 27th February 2021 and 30th March 2021, leaving a balance of ₹18,865 to be paid after the project’s completion. However, despite receiving the payment, the opposite parties did not complete the installation or commission the project, the petitioner alleged.

As per the petitioner, the deficiencies included the use of low-quality materials causing water leaks, failure to install 12 more solar panels, no action with KSEB for the on-grid facility, lack of guarantees or warranties for panels, inverters, or batteries, and not installing the mobile application for monitoring. Additionally, the opposite parties did not provide essential documents for tax purposes. The Commission found these allegations to be valid based on an expert commissioner’s report.

Following this, the petitioner issued a legal notice demanding a refund of ₹7.55 lakhs and compensation of ₹4 lakh on 29th April 2021 to no avail. Instead, the complainant received a notice from the opposite parties demanding an additional ₹3.09 lakh on 11th June 2021 based on an inflated invoice amount of ₹10,64 lakh.

In their argument notes filed with the Commission, the opposite parties claimed that the complainant did not deserve any refund or compensation as they had performed all work in good quality, including additional work, which remains unpaid. The complainant is using the installed solar system, and the only pending work is the KSEB grid connection, delayed due to non-payment by the complainant. There was no unfair trade practice, they claimed.

However, the Commission observed that the opposite parties “egregiously violated” the trust reposed on them by the complainant causing him not only financial loss but also considerable mental anguish and physical hardship. “This case underscores the importance of accountability and ethical conduct in business, especially when it directly affects the lives and well-being of consumers,” the Commission said.

Consequently, the Commission directed the opposite parties to refund ₹7.55 lakh in addition to paying ₹75,000 and ₹15,000 towards compensation and legal cost respectively.