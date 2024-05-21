ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam Collector orders probe into fish kill in Periyar

Published - May 21, 2024 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has set up a committee comprising officials of various departments to probe the massive fish kill in the Periyar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will be led by Sub Collector, Fort Kochi, and includes officials of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB), Irrigation, Industries, Health and Fisheries departments, and the Kerala Water Authority. The team is expected to submit its report within a week.

PCB officials, who attended a meeting convened by the Collector on Tuesday, claimed that a dip in oxygen levels following the opening of shutters of the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge might have resulted in the fish kill. Mr. Umesh asked them to examine CCTV footage in the industrial area to ascertain whether there was illegal discharge of effluents into the river.

Samples of the polluted water and dead fish have been sent to the central lab at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. The results are expected in a week. The Director of Fisheries will estimate the loss suffered by fishermen following the fish kill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US