Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express from July 31

Published - July 26, 2024 09:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The much-awaited Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will commence triweekly special service from July 31.

The Southern Railway issued a notification in this regard on Friday. The eight-coach rake (Train No. 06001) will depart from Ernakulam Junction (ERS) at 12.50 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC) at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return train (No. 06002) will depart from BNC at 5.30 a.m. and reach ERS at 2.20 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays.

The train will have stops at Thrissur, Shoranur-B Cabin, Palakkad, Podannur, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpettai. The date from which booking will start will be known on Saturday, sources said.

