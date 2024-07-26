GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express from July 31

Published - July 26, 2024 09:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The much-awaited Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will commence triweekly special service from July 31.

The Southern Railway issued a notification in this regard on Friday. The eight-coach rake (Train No. 06001) will depart from Ernakulam Junction (ERS) at 12.50 p.m. and arrive in Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC) at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The return train (No. 06002) will depart from BNC at 5.30 a.m. and reach ERS at 2.20 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays.

The train will have stops at Thrissur, Shoranur-B Cabin, Palakkad, Podannur, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Jolarpettai. The date from which booking will start will be known on Saturday, sources said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.