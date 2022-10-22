Ernad Express to operate as per schedule on October 22, 24

Railways have earlier notified partial cancellation between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 22, 2022 08:32 IST

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Train 16605 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 7.20 a.m. on October 22 and 24 will operate as per normal schedule.

Its pairing train, 16606 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Ernad Express leaving Nagercoil Junction at 2 a.m. and train 16650 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express scheduled to leave at 4.15 a.m. on October 22, 23 and 25 too will operate as per normal schedule, says a Railway release.

