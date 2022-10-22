Kerala

Ernad Express to operate as per schedule on October 22, 24

Train 16605 Mangaluru Central – Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express leaving Mangaluru Central at 7.20 a.m. on October 22 and 24 will operate as per normal schedule.

Railways have earlier notified partial cancellation between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction.

Its pairing train, 16606 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Ernad Express leaving Nagercoil Junction at 2 a.m. and train 16650 Nagercoil Junction - Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express scheduled to leave at 4.15 a.m. on October 22, 23 and 25 too will operate as per normal schedule, says a Railway release.


