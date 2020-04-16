Eriyad library comes up with digital catalogue

In a rare achievement for a village library in the State, Mohammed Abdurahiman Sahib Library and Club (MALC) at Eriyad has digitised its catalogue.
The digital catalogue will help readers select books easily from the 14,000-odd books at the MALC. Readers may download the catalogue at http:yqyqsayahna.org.ml.pdf.malc-catalog.pdf. Members may download it on their mobile phones after installing Adobe Acrobat.
Readers may choose books from the catalogue and a team of volunteers will bring the books to their doorsteps. The service of volunteers may be availed over phone (9946413588, 9946148385, 9744815856).
The digitisation effort began a year ago under the leadership of library president Karukappadath Mohammed. However, he could not witness the successful implementation of the project as he died on April 5.
