ERCMPU budget focusses on infrastructure development

Milk union presents ₹822-crore budget

Milk union presents ₹822-crore budget

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) comprising Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Thrissur districts has presented a ₹822-crore budget for the current financial year that will help revive the dairy sector hit by the pandemic. The focus is on developing basic infrastructure for which ₹36 crore has been allotted, said John Theruvath, chairman of the regional milk union.

The milk union will also continue its development programmes and welfare measures with the support of the Union government, he said. The union will contribute ₹5.05 crore to the welfare fund for dairy farmers and also use ₹1.35 crore towards helping farmers overcome the rise in the price of cattle feed, he added. Another ₹1.30 crore has been set aside for providing subsidy to loans on buying milch animals and equipment like milking machines.

The milk union has also decided to provide insurance cover for the buildings owned by primary dairy cooperatives. The step has been taken in view of the fact that several of the milk cooperatives had seen the destruction or partial damage of their building facilities in inclement weather conditions, Mr. Theruvath added. An amount of ₹30 lakh has been set aside in the budget for primary cooperatives to construct their own buildings for milk procurement and other operations.

The milk cooperative has decided to provide continuous training to members of primary dairy cooperatives, to financially back operations to control diseases in cattle, provide incentive for increasing the quality of the milk procured and to help repair equipment used in primary cooperatives where milk is procured for the central pool.