Eravipuram flyover work progressing fast: MLA

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of Eravipuram flyover is progressing fast and the work is expected to be completed by March, M. Naushad, MLA, has said after visiting the site.

While construction of pile footings and piercap beams has been completed, fabrication work is currently under way to install the girders on top of the beams. Construction of the railway portion will start soon and prior to that, Railways and the implementing agency Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) had held a joint inspection at the site.

Announced in the 2016 budget, ₹37.14 crore has been allocated for the flyover being constructed at Level Cross No. 547 in Kavalpuram. While ₹27.45 crore was allocated for construction works, ₹9.69 crore was set aside for land acquisition.