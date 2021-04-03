Kerala

Eravikulam park opened for visitors

A pair of Nilgiri tahr inside the Eravikulam National Park near Munnar in Idukki district.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After remaining closed for two months of calving season of the Nilgiri tahr, the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) is now open for visitors. Around a thousand people visited the park on April 1, the day of reopening. Officials of the ENP said that around 80 new births of tahr had been reported and a final count would be taken next week. Visitors are allowed entry from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Last year, 111 births were reported.

The total number of Nilgiri tahr in the ENP, its natural habitat, is around 800. For over a decade their population has almost been stagnant as they fall easy prey to leopard, wild dog, and other carnivorous animals.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 7:14:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/eravikulam-park-opened-for-visitors/article34231636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY