Eravikulam National Park to be shut from February 1 for calving season of Nilgiri tahr

January 31, 2024 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - IDUKKI

The Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr, will be closed for the calving season of the species from February 1 to March 31.

Munnar wildlife warden S.V. Vinod said that eight new calves were sighted in the Naikollimala area of the park.

“The survey of the new births and total population in the park will be held in the last week of April,” he said.

ENP assistant wildlife warden Nithin Lal said that more tahr births were expected in the coming days.

“Visitors are not allowed to the park during the season,” said the official.

