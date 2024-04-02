Eravikulam National Park rolls out WhatsApp-based ticketing system; to save tourists time at hours-long queues

April 02, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - IDUKKI

Visitors can now bypass hours-long queues to obtain entry tickets for the Eravikulam National Park (ENP), one of the prime tourist attractions in Munnar.

In a pioneering move, ENP, natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, has transitioned to a cashless and paperless system with a new WhatsApp-based ticketing platform. According to officials, the new system was implemented on April 1 following the reopening of the park after the calving season of the Nilgiri tahrs.

ENP Assistant Wildlife Warden Nithin Lal stated that tourists can now book their tickets online using the QR (quick response) code or by messaging the number +918547603222. “Scan the QR code or text ‘hi’ to the designated WhatsApp number ‘Eravikulam National Park’ to begin the booking process. Visitors can provide their email ID, visiting date and time, ticket type, number of tickets, camera details, and ID proof information. Upon completing the required details, the payment window will appear, and once the payment is processed, the ticket will be received online,” said Mr. Lal.

“Visitors should arrive at the designated entrance gate at the specified time, scan their tickets, and proceed with their visit. The ticket will be automatically invalidated upon scanning inside the park,” said Mr. Lal.

Munnar Wildlife Warden S.V. Vinod said that the e-ticketing model was initially implemented at an eco-tourism centre at ENP. “Through this tourists can book tickets up to 10 days in advance. Moreover, those who wish to plan their itinerary early on can log on to the website ‘www.munnarwildlife.com’ to book tickets up to 45 days prior to the visit,” the official said.

“The park is fully embracing digitisation through this innovative new system. The long queues at ENP, a major obstacle for tourists, is now a thing of the past,” Mr. Vinod further elaborated.

Officials also announced that the Forest department will distribute the QR code among taxi drivers, resort owners, and homestay owners in Munnar.

According to reliable sources, over 100 new births were recorded inside ENP during the two-month-long calving season of Nilgiri tahrs. Officials said that the annual census of Nilgiri tahrs will be conducted in the last week of April.