Eravikulam National Park is switching to green energy

The bus used for the picking up of tourists from Rajamala to Eravikulam

The Eravikulam National Park (ENP), natural habitat of Nilgiri tahr in Munnar in Idukki, is switching to green energy.

According to officials, the park will convert to green energy model over the next couple of years. In the first phase, the camp sheds of the park have switched to solar power.

Job J. Neriamparampil, assistant wildlife warden of the park, says the camp sheds at Eravikulam, Poovar, Anamudi, Chatta Munnar, Varattikulam and Pettimudy have already changed to solar energy.

“Now the park is using nine buses for the pick-up of tourists from Rajamala to Eravikulam. Within two years, electric vehicles will be used,“ Mr. Neriamparampil says.

The official says some corporate companies have already expressed willingness to provide their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to buy electric vehicles in the Eravikulam park.

“ For accepting the CSR funds the park is registered already under the Anamudi forest development agency (AFDA). We hope to buy the first electric vehicle in the park within another six months” says Mr. Neriamparambil.

Munnar wildlife warden Vinod S.V. says that for the past 10 years the park has used six lakh litres of diesel in Rajamala and it was the major reason for switching to green energy. “ Within two years we plan to set up a solar power charging system for electric buses in the Eravikulam park,” Mr Vinod adds.

The Eravikulam park already uses three buggy cars inside the 1.5-km distance. The park would purchase two more buggy cars soon,” says Mr. Neriamparampil. The official adds the buggy car can accommodate five people at a time and the charge is fixed at ₹10,000 for five people.

The new green energy initiative aims to provide a pollution-free atmosphere inside the park to Nilgiri tahrs and visitors.

The park is witnessing a growth in the number of Nilgiri tahrs. The last census had sighted 785 tahrs inside the park and sighted 125 calves. Last year there were 145 calves sighted inside the park.