Eravikulam National Park has set up a kiosk

June 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the natural habitat of Nilgiri tahr in Munnar, has set up a kiosk (e-ticket machine) at the entrance of the park at Rajamala, near Munnar, in Idukki. ENP officials said the kiosk would help the tourists to collect entry tickets for the park.

Job J. Neriamparampil, assistant wildlife warden, ENP, said that tourists could collect entry tickets for the park within minutes. “To collect the entry ticket through the kiosk, visitors should enter their name and details and the number of tickets. The payment can be made through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and card payment gateways. After completing the payment, a printed e-ticket will be available through the machine,” said Mr. Neryamparampil.

“At weekends and holidays, there will be a long queue at the ticket counter to collect tickets. After the installation of the kiosk, the tourists can easily collect the ticket,” said the official.

“The kiosk was installed through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund by South Indian Bank. State Bank of India (SBI) offered two kiosks, and Union Bank of India (UBI) offered one kiosk for the park. Three more kiosks will be installed at the entrance gate soon,” said Mr Neriamparampil.

According to the official, an average of 1,500 tourists visit the park on weekdays, and the visitor’s number on holidays and weekends is around 2,500 to 3,000. The park’s total capacity is 2,880 tourists per day.