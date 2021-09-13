Erattupetta municipal chairperson steps down

LDF’s no-trust motion passed with SDPI support with a majority of one vote

Attempts by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to oust the United Democratic Front (LDF) from power at the Erattupetta municipality has succeeded finally with the adoption of a no-confidence motion against municipal chairperson Suhra Abdul Khader on Monday.

The no-trust motion, moved by the Opposition, was passed by a majority of one vote with 15 members, including five members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), joining hands with the nine LDF councillors.

UDF rebel

Ms. Khader, an IUML nominee, lost the election after Ansalana Pareekkutty, one of the 14 UDF councillors, who had kept off the council after the LDF served notice for the no-trust motion, also voted against the chairperson. The UDF rebel is now expected to contest to the chairperson’s post with the LDF’s backing.

Steps to disqualify

The UDF, meanwhile, has initiated steps to disqualify Ms. Pareekutty for violating the party whip to abstain from the voting.

Sources said the LDF would soon move another no-confidence motion against municipal vice chairman V.M. Muhammed Illyas, a Congress nominee. During the 2015-20 period, the municipality witnessed the adoption of five no-trust motions, pushing the civic body administration into utter chaos.