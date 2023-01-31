Eradication of exotic invasive plants begins in Wayanad

January 31, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Forest department has launched a project to eradicate Senna spectabilis, an invasive plant species posing a serious threat to the wildlife habitat in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR) in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS).

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the ₹5.31-crore project was being executed in 1,672 hectares of the 12,300 hectares of forest under the Muthanga and Kurichayad forest ranges of the WWS with financial assistance from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Senna spectabilis trees above 10-cm girth will be girdled and below the size will be uprooted under the project.

A recent study had revealed that the spread of Senna spectabilis was 14.6 sq. km in 2013-14, 78.9 sq. km in 2019-20, and 123.86 sq. km in 2020-23. This indicates that the spread speed of the species is 13.15 sq. km a year.

The study, jointly conducted by Ferns, a nature conservation society based in Wayanad, and the Forest department, also revealed that the wild growth of the species and its copious nature posed a serious threat to wildlife and indigenous plants in the NBR.

Moreover, human-animal conflict will increase significantly owing to Senna invasion, it was revealed.

“Since Senna spectabilis is more adaptable to adverse conditions than native trees, the recent vagaries of climate in Wayanad will also be favouring the spread and establishment of the species,” said T.V. Sajeev, Chief Scientist, Kerala Forest Research Institute. While the invasion of Senna spectabilis is most severe in the WWS and nearby forests, its sporadic presence is found in the fringes of many other forest areas of Kerala. These trees need to be killed before they reach the reproductive age, Dr. Sajeev said.