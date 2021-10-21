Eradicate extreme poverty in next five years: Minister

Identification of extremely poor under way in Anchuthengu, Thirunelly and Wadakkancherry

Local bodies should rise to the challenge of eradicating extreme poverty in the next five years, Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a meeting of chairpersons of local bodies, people’s representatives, and officials to explain the steps to be taken as part of the extreme poverty eradication mission on Thursday.

The Minister who spoke about the government guidelines on eradicating extreme poverty said the mission aimed at identifying those living in extreme poverty and preparation of microplans to help them come out of such a condition.

Distinguishing poverty and extreme poverty, identifying extremely poor individuals and families, and equipping them to overcome their situation was society’s responsibility, the Minister said.

The preliminary study for identification of the extremely poor is under way in Anchuthengu panchayat in the district, Thirunelly in Wayanad, and Wadakkancherry in Thrissur. The preparation of list of the extremely poor was in the last phase in those places. It was being drawn with extreme care to ensure no ineligible person found place on it, and every single eligible person was included, Mr. Govindan said. Guidelines for functioning of State, district, and panchayat-level committees had been issued by the government. Local bodies were fully responsible for the process of identification of the extremely poor and should be completed in a time-bound manner, the Minister said.

Mission State nodal officer V.S. Santhosh Kumar and Kerala Institute of Local Administration director general Joy Elamon participated in the online meet.