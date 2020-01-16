Era of Resident over, CM hits back at Governor

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for criticising the State government for going on appeal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court.

Addressing a rally organised by the Constitution Protection Forum here on Thursday evening, Mr. Vijayan reminded Mr. Khan that there were no Resident over the government elected by the people of Kerala.

British legacy

The British government used to appoint Residents over the princely States in India.

“But this is a democratically elected government and there are no such Residents in this setup,” he said. The Chief Minister said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda to destroy the country’s secular fabric would not work in the State.

“We will not have detention centres in Kerala as part of implementing the draconian laws of the Central government,” he said.

Although the CAA was targeting Muslims in the country, it was not an issue of only Muslims. “This is an issue affecting the country’s secular fabric,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president Syed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal asked the Central government to do justice to the Constitution by which it had taken oath.

Madin Academy Chairman and Kerala Muslim Jamat general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, State Wakf Board Chairman T.K. Hamza, Sunni leader Umar Faizi Mukkam,and others addressed the rally.