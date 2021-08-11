Equivalency test at four centres in Wayanad

The X Standard equivalency examination to be conducted by the State Literacy Mission from August 16 to September 1 will be held at four centres in the district.

241 candidates

As many as 241 people, 132 of them women, will attend the examination. Of these, 53 learners are from Scheduled Tribe and eight learns from Scheduled Caste categories. The classes, evaluation and for the learners were conducted online. The examination will be held at the Government Sarvajana High School, Sulthan Bathery; Government High School, Panamaram; Government High School, Mananthavady; and S.K.M.J. High School here.