Equivalency exams put off in containment zones in Kozhikode

September 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s Class 10 equivalency examinations in exam centres located in containment zones declared in Kozhikode district in the wake of the Nipah outbreak have been postponed. The examinations at Government HSS, Kuttiyadi, and Government HSS, Memunda, have been put off. Examinations for candidates living in containment zones who are appearing for the equivalency exam in other centres in the district too

have been out off. The new exam dates will be announced later. There is no change in the Class 10 equivalency exams in other centres in the State. These will be held as per the existing timetable.

