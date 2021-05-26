Equipping ryots to face problems in field during lockdown

Kalpetta

26 May 2021 23:22 IST

Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s ‘Mukhamukham’ facilitates expert consultation for farmers online

The ‘Mukhamukham’ programme of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Ambalavayal is helping farmers solve agriculture-related issues through an online programme during the lockdown period.

It is an agro-clinic and advisory conclave of crop management experts to solve farm-related issues.

Through the programme, farmers can consult an interdisciplinary team of experts to seek advice, a concept developed by the Directorate of Extension, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), Alan Thomas, Head, KVK, Ambalavayal, said.

The programme is being organised through Zoom app and its schedule containing date, time, and experts’ list would be circulated through All India Radio, and print and social media platforms, he said.

During the programme, farmers can write their issues in the chat box and they will be answered by experts.

Advisory services on field-level problems, pest and disease control, agronomic practices, cropping patterns, fisheries, animal husbandry, agricultural engineering, value addition and marketing, and other extension services have been included in the programme, he said.

“As the first virtual live Farmer-Scientist Interface (‘Mukhamukham’) of the KVK held on May 19 was a huge success, the KAU has decided to conduct similar programmes with the support of other KVKs under the varsity,” Jiju P. Alex, Director of Extension, KAU, said. “We are also planning to organise the programme every month to support farmers in the State,” Dr. Alex said.