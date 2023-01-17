ADVERTISEMENT

Equip Wayanad MCH to handle emergency cases, says Rahul

January 17, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KAlPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the government to equip Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Mananthavady, to handle emergency cases and make it fully operational at the earliest. The demand comes in the wake of the death of a farmer in tiger attack recently in the district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Mr. Gandhi said P.C. Thomas, the deceased farmer at Pudussery near Mananthavady, had been grievously injured in a tiger attack on his farm on Thursday and was rushed to the medical college hospital.

But he was referred to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, owing to dearth of facilities at the hospital. The farmer died on the way.

Condoling the death, Mr. Gandhi said the farmer’s life could have been saved if specialty care had been available at the MCH.

The incident brought to light the impact of man-animal conflict in the district. It is a reminder that the people of Wayanad deserve a modern healthcare facility, Mr. Gandhi said.

Serious medical emergencies continue to be referred to the Kozhikode MCH. Hence, the State government should extend all possible support for the establishment of a well-equipped medical college hospital in the district.

The government should also consider paying adequate compensation to the family of the deceased on humanitarian grounds.

