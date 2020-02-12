Kerala

Equip students to understand traps in cyberworld, says DPC

Malappuram District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem inaugurating a seminar on “Corporate and cyber laws and governance regime” at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, on Tuesday.

District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem has called upon the academic community to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to realise the traps lying in the cyberworld.

Inaugurating a seminar on ‘corporate and cyber laws and governance regime’ at Amal College of Advanced Studies, Nilambur, on Tuesday, Mr. Kareem warned students about the vastness of traps in the cyberworld.

“Each one of you should be extra vigilant. You may fall into those traps without you being aware of it,” he said. Mr. Kareem said that crimes in connection with the sharing of private photographs of women were on the rise across the State. Cybersafety was one of the biggest challenges the police were facing today, he said. The Department of Commerce and Management Studies organised the two-day workshop in association with the State Higher Education Council.

