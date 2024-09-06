Equal pay for men and women in Malayalam cinema impractical: KFPA

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has said that equal pay for men and women was not practical for those involved in creative streams including acting, direction, scriptwriting, cinematography, and editing.

Such a demand is immature as the salary for such creative areas is fixed on the basis of their market value and creative excellence. There are women who take home more salary than male directors, scriptwriters, and actors, according to the letter forwarded by the association to the Chief Minister after studying the findings of the K. Hema Committee report.

The KFPA also rejected the proposal to ensure reservation for women in the filmmaking process while pointing out that it had to happen in an organic manner and could not be implemented with a regulation. The recommendation for ensuring gender balance in the story and characters in a movie was also not practical, it said.

The association said the recommendation to set up a tribunal to address problems in the industry lacked clarity. The association will make its position clear regarding the tribunal when more details on its objectives and structure emerged, it said.

The government should have included persons active in the industry in the Hema Committee as it might have helped it come up with a comprehensive report. The committee had also not heard a cross section of women in the industry. It had only collected information based on a questionnaire and visits to a dubbing studio and location of a movie, it said.