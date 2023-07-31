ADVERTISEMENT

Episcopal synod of Orthodox church begins

July 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church that began here on Monday demanded strong action by the authorities concerned to end the raging ethnic clash in Manipur.

The synod also took note of the worrying situation in which the violence was spreading to the neighbouring States in the northeast and also offered a special prayer for the victims of violence. Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Orthodox Church, is presiding the episcopal synod, which will draw to a close on August 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US