Episcopal synod of Orthodox church begins

July 31, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church that began here on Monday demanded strong action by the authorities concerned to end the raging ethnic clash in Manipur.

The synod also took note of the worrying situation in which the violence was spreading to the neighbouring States in the northeast and also offered a special prayer for the victims of violence. Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III, head of the Orthodox Church, is presiding the episcopal synod, which will draw to a close on August 5.

