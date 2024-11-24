ADVERTISEMENT

Episcopal ordination of George Jacob Koovakad held

Published - November 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The episcopal ordination of George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal being held at the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The episcopal ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, the archdiocesan priest who was recently appointed as a cardinal, was held on Sunday at St. Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery.

The solemn ceremony commenced at 2 p.m. with a procession of bishops and priests leading to the church. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil presided as the celebrant, while Monsignor Koovakad led the Holy Mass. The event drew a distinguished assembly of bishops, and over 4,000 delegates from the Changanassery Archdiocese.

Pope Francis is set to officially elevate Monsignor Koovakad to the rank of cardinal, alongside 20 others, in a consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican, on December 7.

Monsignor Koovakad becomes the third cardinal from the Changanassery Archdiocese, following the illustrious legacies of Cardinals Antony Padiyara and George Alencherry. A member of the Vatican Diplomatic Service since 2006, he has represented the Holy See in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. Since 2020, he has played a pivotal role in the Vatican Secretariat of State, coordinating Papal visits across the globe.

