Episcopal ordination of George Jacob Koovakad held

Published - November 24, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The episcopal ordination of George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal being held at the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery on Sunday.

The episcopal ordination of George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal being held at the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The episcopal ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, the archdiocesan priest who was recently appointed as a cardinal, was held on Sunday at St. Mary’s Metropolitan Church in Changanassery.

The solemn ceremony commenced at 2 p.m. with a procession of bishops and priests leading to the church. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil presided as the celebrant, while Monsignor Koovakad led the Holy Mass. The event drew a distinguished assembly of bishops, and over 4,000 delegates from the Changanassery Archdiocese.

Pope Francis is set to officially elevate Monsignor Koovakad to the rank of cardinal, alongside 20 others, in a consistory at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican, on December 7.

Monsignor Koovakad becomes the third cardinal from the Changanassery Archdiocese, following the illustrious legacies of Cardinals Antony Padiyara and George Alencherry. A member of the Vatican Diplomatic Service since 2006, he has represented the Holy See in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. Since 2020, he has played a pivotal role in the Vatican Secretariat of State, coordinating Papal visits across the globe.

