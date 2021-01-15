Epidemic insurance scheme a relief for duck farmers

Budget allocates ₹7 crore for hatchery

The announcement of an epidemic insurance scheme for duck farmers in the State Budget 2021-22 is seen as a major relief for the sector devastated by recurring bird flu outbreaks.

For setting up a duck hatchery, which was announced in the last Budget, an amount of ₹7 crore has been earmarked.

A sum of ₹10 crore is additionally earmarked towards a public campaign for cleaning lakes as part of the Kuttanad Package being implemented for ecological restoration and social infrastructure improvement of the region.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said that ₹160 crore had already been sanctioned from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for protecting outer bunds by widening them with clay bricks made from clay extracted from backwater swamps with the aid of machines. The work would begin this summer in ‘Pazhanila Kayals’ and in selected paddy fields. Employment guarantee scheme would also be utilised extensively for the renovation of 420 km of drains and canals as part of the ₹2,400 crore Kuttanad Package, he said.

According to the Minister, flood-control projects to ensure smooth flow of water in the Pampa and Achencoil rivers, deepening of leading channels and improvement in the functioning of the Thottappally spillway are in the final phase of implementation. Work on the second and third reaches of the Alappuzha-Changanassery canal would be taken up.

A sum of ₹39 crore is earmarked for the Irrigation Department and another ₹20 crore for the Agriculture Department for various other projects in Kuttanad.

AC Road renovation

The Minister said that the reconstruction of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road as a semi-elevated highway would be undertaken in 2021-22. The reconstruction of the EMS Stadium in Alappuzha would begin soon. The Budget also proposes to renovate the Cherthala Taluk Hospital and the KSRTC bus stand at Kayamkulam.

A sum of ₹2 crore has been allocated for a global painting exhibition in Alappuzha.