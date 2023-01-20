HamberMenu
EPFO to conduct outreach programme on January 27

January 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is conducting a district-level awareness camp and outreach programme named ‘Nidhi aapke nokat’ (PF Near You) at 9 a.m. on January 27 in four north Kerala districts. The programme will be held simultaneously at the planning office hall, Kozhikode civil station, collectorate conference hall in Malappuram, Kerala State Cooperative bank hall in Palakkad, and the planning office hall at the Wayanad civil station. Interested members, employers, and pensioners shall register on https://epfokkdnan.wixsite.com/epfokkdnan or write to ro.kozhikode@epfindia.gov.in to attend the camp, a press release said.

