EPFO monthly grievance redressal programme on Nov.10

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 22, 2022 20:14 IST

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the monthly grievance redressal programme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held on November 10.

The online session will be held from 11 a.m. while the offline session starts at 2.30 p.m. The applications along with mobile number and mail ID should reach the Public Relations Officer, Regional Office (EPFO), Chinnakada, Kollam, by post or through ro.kollam@epfindia.gov.in before October 31. For more details, contact 04742767645, 2751872.

