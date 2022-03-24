EPFO grievance redressal meet on April 11

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the monthly grievance redressal programme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held in Kollam on April 11. The online session will be held from 11 a.m. and the offline session from 3 p.m. Applications, along with mobile number and e-mail ID, should reach the Public Relations Officer, Regional Office (EPFO), Chinnakada, Kollam, by April 4. For details, contact 04742767645, 2751872.