EPFO adalat on Jan 29

January 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’, the grievance redressal adalat of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held at the ESIC Model and Superspeciality Hospital conference hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on January 29. Further, instructions for establishments that have newly registered with the EPFO and new schemes will be explained to beneficiaries at the adalat. Employers, PF members and PF pensioners can participate to clear doubts and file complaints. For more details, contact the numbers: 0474-2767645, 0747-2751872.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.