EPFO adalat on Jan 29

January 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

‘Nidhi Apke Nikat’, the grievance redressal adalat of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held at the ESIC Model and Superspeciality Hospital conference hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on January 29. Further, instructions for establishments that have newly registered with the EPFO and new schemes will be explained to beneficiaries at the adalat. Employers, PF members and PF pensioners can participate to clear doubts and file complaints. For more details, contact the numbers: 0474-2767645, 0747-2751872.