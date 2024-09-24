 EPFO adalat in Asramam on September 27  

Nidhi Apke Nikat, the grievance redressal adalat of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will be held on September 27 at ESI dispensary, Asramam, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with grievance redressal, instructions for establishments that have newly registered with EPFO and new schemes will be explained at the adalat jointly organised by EPFO and ESIC. Employers, PF members and PF pensioners can participate to clear doubts and file complaints. For more details contact 0474 2767645, 2751872.