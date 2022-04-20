EPF pension adalat
Pensioners from four Malabar districts can make use of opportunity
Kozhikode
A pension adalat will be held at the regional office of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Organisation here on May 5 to redress the grievances of EPF pensioners. EPF pensioners from Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts can send their grievances to be considered at the adalat within April 30, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.