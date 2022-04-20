EPF pension adalat

Pensioners from four Malabar districts can make use of opportunity

Kozhikode

A pension adalat will be held at the regional office of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Organisation here on May 5 to redress the grievances of EPF pensioners. EPF pensioners from Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts can send their grievances to be considered at the adalat within April 30, a press release said.