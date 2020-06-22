EPC mode for 10 ROBs in State

Tender process has been initiated for the 10 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to be constructed in the State using ₹222 crore to be provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
Tenders had been floated through the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) and the works for the 10 ROBs will be completed in one year under the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) mode, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said on Monday.
To avoid delay, the Minister said steel concrete composite structure was to be used for the construction of the ROBs.
The ROBs are at Chirayinkeezhu (₹20.49 crore) in Thiruvananthapuram district, Maleyakkal (₹28.28 crore), Eravipuram (₹21.82 crore), Guruvayur (₹20.09 crore), Akethethara (₹33.26 crore), Vadanamkurishi (₹25.7 crore), Tanur-Theyala (₹21.65 crore), Chelari-Chettipadi (₹15.97 crore) and Koduvally (₹20 crore).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath