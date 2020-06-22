Kerala

EPC mode for 10 ROBs in State

Tender process has been initiated for the 10 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) to be constructed in the State using ₹222 crore to be provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Tenders had been floated through the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) and the works for the 10 ROBs will be completed in one year under the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) mode, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran said on Monday.

To avoid delay, the Minister said steel concrete composite structure was to be used for the construction of the ROBs.

The ROBs are at Chirayinkeezhu (₹20.49 crore) in Thiruvananthapuram district, Maleyakkal (₹28.28 crore), Eravipuram (₹21.82 crore), Guruvayur (₹20.09 crore), Akethethara (₹33.26 crore), Vadanamkurishi (₹25.7 crore), Tanur-Theyala (₹21.65 crore), Chelari-Chettipadi (₹15.97 crore) and Koduvally (₹20 crore).

