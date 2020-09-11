Kerala

E.P. Jayarajan tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan was admitted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram after he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

The Minister and his wife P.K. Indira, who also tested positive for the viral infection, were admitted to separate isolation rooms at the hospital.

Mr. Jayarajan is the second Minister after Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to contract the disease.

The Minister, who was under observation at his house in Kannur, was shifted to the hospital about 10.30 a.m.

Doctors said they did not show any symptom of the disease and their health condition was satisfactory.

