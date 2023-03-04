E.P. Jayarajan takes part in CPI(M) rally-related public meeting, dismissive of rumours

March 04, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thrissur

Putting an end to the controversy over his absence from the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, Left Democratic Front convener E.P. Jayarajan participated in a public meeting organised in Thrissur in connection with the rally on Saturday. His absence from the rally had raised questions about his alleged differences with the party.

Mr. Jayarajan said he had no issues with the party. “There was no special instruction from the party about participating in the public meeting in Thrissur. The controversy over my absence from the rally was media creation,” he said.

“The CPI(M) has been organising programmes across the State. I am getting old and cannot be part of the rally everywhere. Moreover, I have a great responsibility as LDF convener,” he said.

On Vaidekam resort

About the controversy over the Vaidekam Ayurveda resort, partly owned by his family members, he said it was an Ayurveda treatment centre. “I used to advise them. Other than that, I don’t have any other link with that resort,” he said.

Responding to the attack on an Asianet office in Kochi by activists of the Students Federation of India, Mr. Jayarajan said the CPI(M) had always stood for freedom of the media. “The party will check whether there are any lapses on the part of the SFI. The party will not support any attack against the media,” he said.